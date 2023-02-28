NGM Biopharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $36.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $162.7 million, or $2.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $55.3 million.

