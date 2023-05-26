Medicure: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Friday reported profit of $215,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had net income of 2 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.2 million in the period.

_____

