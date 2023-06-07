Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31 million.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 49 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $459.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $450.9 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.56 to $2.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion.

