Core Molding Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 66 cents.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $99.5 million in the period.

