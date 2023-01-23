SmarFinancial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13 million.

The bank, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $43 million, or $2.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $165.2 million.

