Similarweb: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The digital intelligence company posted revenue of $50 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Similarweb said it expects revenue in the range of $50.5 million to $50.9 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $192.4 million to $192.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMWB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMWB