Matthews International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The casket and memorial manufacturer posted revenue of $449.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MATW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MATW