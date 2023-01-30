Red River Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) _ Red River Bancshares Inc. (RRBI) on Monday reported net income of $10.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Alexandria, Louisiana, said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The holding company for Red River Bank posted revenue of $31.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.3 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.9 million, or $5.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $105.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRBI