Skechers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Skechers USA Inc. (SKX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $160.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Manhattan Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $1.02.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The shoe company posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.84 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Skechers said it expects revenue in the range of $1.85 billion to $1.9 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.

