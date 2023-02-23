Gaming and Leisure Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results met Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, said it had funds from operations of $239.1 million, or 89 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 89 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $194.1 million, or 75 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $336.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $336.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $924.4 million, or $3.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

Gaming and Leisure Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.61 to $3.67 per share.

