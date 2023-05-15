AP NEWS
    Trevena: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 15, 2023 GMT

    CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its first quarter.

    The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share.

    The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $6,000 in the period.

