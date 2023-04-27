AP NEWS
    Employers Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    April 27, 2023 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Employers Holdings Inc. (EIG) on Thursday reported earnings of $23.6 million in its first quarter.

    The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 60 cents per share.

    The provider of workers-compensation insurance posted revenue of $206.5 million in the period.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EIG

