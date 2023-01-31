Credit Acceptance: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) _ Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127.3 million.

The Southfield, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $9.58 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.71 per share.

The auto financing company posted revenue of $459 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $535.8 million, or $39.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.83 billion.

Credit Acceptance shares have fallen slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $463.38, a decrease of 14% in the last 12 months.

