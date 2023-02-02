Lifevantage: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) _ Lifevantage Corp. (LFVN) on Thursday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The dietary supplements and skin care products company posted revenue of $53.7 million in the period.

Lifevantage expects full-year earnings in the range of 22 cents to 28 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $202 million to $212 million.

