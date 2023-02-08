Seneca Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — FAIRPORT, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Foods Corp. (SENEA) on Wednesday reported profit of $21.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairport, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.74. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.82 per share.

The fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $473.3 million in the period.

