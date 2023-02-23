Newmont: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.48 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The gold and copper miner posted revenue of $3.2 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $429 million, or 54 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $11.92 billion.

