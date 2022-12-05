IDT: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ IDT Corp. (IDT) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $11 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $321.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDT