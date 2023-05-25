Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $31.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $112.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.1 million, or $3.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $528.8 million.

