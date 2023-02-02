ING: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AMSTERDAM (AP) _ ING Groep NV (ING) on Thursday reported net income of $1.11 billion in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Amsterdam, said it had earnings of 31 cents per share.

The financial services provider posted revenue of $4.97 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.97 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.87 billion, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.56 billion.

