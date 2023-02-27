Addus HomeCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Addus HomeCare Corp. (ADUS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Frisco, Texas-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The provider of home-based personal care, nursing and rehabilitative therapy services posted revenue of $247.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $246.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46 million, or $2.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $951.1 million.

Addus HomeCare shares have risen 6.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $105.93, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

