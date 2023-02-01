Thermo Fisher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.58 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $4.01. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.40 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.19 per share.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies posted revenue of $11.45 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.36 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.95 billion, or $17.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.92 billion.

Thermo Fisher expects full-year earnings to be $23.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $45.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMO