Firsthand Technology Value Fund: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) on Monday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 3 cents per share.

The technology investment fund posted revenue of $191,300 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $191,000.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVVC