FuelCell Energy: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The fuel cell power plant maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $142.7 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $130.5 million.

