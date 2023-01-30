Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) _ Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Monday reported profit of $11.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.26.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $33.7 million.

