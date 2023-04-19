IBM: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — ARMONK, N.Y. (AP) — International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $927 million.

On a per-share basis, the Armonk, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The technology and consulting company posted revenue of $14.25 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.27 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBM