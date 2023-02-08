Maximus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $40 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5 billion.

