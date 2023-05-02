Sunoco LP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $141 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.41.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.36 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.52 billion.

