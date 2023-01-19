TAL Education: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The education services provider posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period.

