TAL Education: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BEIJING (AP) _ TAL Education Group (TAL) on Thursday reported a loss of $51.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The education services provider posted revenue of $232.7 million in the period.
