Camping World: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $3.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle retailer and services provider posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWH