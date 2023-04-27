Church & Dwight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $203.2 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 85 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 78 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.03 to $3.09 per share.

Church & Dwight shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHD