Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $129.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $25 million, or 74 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $463.9 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $580 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLL