Semtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Semtech Corp. (SMTC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Camarillo, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $236.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $234.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Semtech expects its results to range from a loss of 2 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $233 million to $243 million for the fiscal second quarter.

