Starwood Property Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $140 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The commercial real estate investment trust posted revenue of $454.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $871.5 million, or $2.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.46 billion.

