TimkenSteel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — CANTON, Ohio (AP) — TimkenSteel Corp. (TMST) on Thursday reported profit of $14.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Canton, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The maker of steel large bars and seamless mechanical tubing posted revenue of $323.5 million in the period.

