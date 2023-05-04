Pinnacle West: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $945 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $792.1 million.

Pinnacle West expects full-year earnings to be $3.95 to $4.15 per share.

