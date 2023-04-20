Manpower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $77.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $4.75 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.82 billion.

