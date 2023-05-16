Allot Communications: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) — Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $21.1 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $110 million to $120 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.80. A year ago, they were trading at $5.27.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT