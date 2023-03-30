Trevena: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — CHESTERBROOK, Pa. (AP) — Trevena Inc. (TRVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $53.7 million, or $7.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $418,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRVN