Hibbett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.94.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.56 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $433.2 million in the period.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $9.75 to $10.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIBB