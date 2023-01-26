Nokia: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ESPOO, Finland (AP) _ Nokia Corp. (NOK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.22 billion.

The Espoo, Finland-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The technology company posted revenue of $7.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.85 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.48 billion, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $26.25 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOK