Avangrid: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — ORANGE, Conn. (AP) — Avangrid Inc. (AGR) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $147 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orange, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The diversified energy and utility company posted revenue of $2.16 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.87 billion.

Avangrid expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per share.

Avangrid shares have decreased 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $40.36, a fall of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

