Hilton Grand Vacations: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $73 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 79 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $934 million in the period.

