ICU Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Monday reported a loss of $9.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.74 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $568.6 million in the period.

