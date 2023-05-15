Verve Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV) on Monday reported a loss of $52 million in its first quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The biotechnology firm posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period.

