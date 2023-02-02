Boyd: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $172.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $1.63. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $922.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $639.2 million, or $5.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.56 billion.

Boyd shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.14, a climb of 3% in the last 12 months.

