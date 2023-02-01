Dorian LPG: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $51.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were $1.29 per share.

The liquified petroleum gas shipping company posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period.

