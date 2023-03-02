Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $614 million.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had profit of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.80 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $25.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.44 billion, or $3.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.3 billion.

