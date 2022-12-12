Dynagas: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) _ Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $7.4 million.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 4 cents per share.

The gas shipping company posted revenue of $29.9 million in the period.

