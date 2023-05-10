Pan American Silver: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $16.5 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $390.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $354.4 million.

