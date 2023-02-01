PTC Inc.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ PTC Inc. (PTC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $75 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The product development software maker posted revenue of $465.9 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $464.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTC